J. Cole Plays Wingman for Random Fan in Viral TikTok Video: 'Say What I Just Told You’

J. Cole is the latest rapper going viral, not for his latest album, The Fall-Off, though — it's for appearing in a fan’s TikTok video.
The popular TikTok comes from content creator SwaggyBTV, who made a video around the text "POV: you gotta remind her how beautiful she is cause God make no mistakes."
In the short clip, SwaggyBTV stands next to J. Cole as they look at a young woman who's crying, with the rapper's track "Love Yourz" as the soundtrack. A few moments into the video, Cole instructs the content creator to approach the woman. When that happens, the song transitions to "Crooked Smile" as SwaggyBTV raps the track to the woman who seemingly feels better.
J. Cole is fresh off the release of his album The Fall-Off, which he previously teased to fans as being “a double album made with intentions to be my last.” The project hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with 280,000 equivalent album units sold in its first week.
With the project’s release, J. Cole gave fans a listen by embarking on a cross-country road trip in his old Honda Civic to sell the project directly.
"I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music," Cole shared on X when he announced "Trunk Sale Tour '26."
J. Cole has also announced his first solo headline tour in five years in support of the new project. The Fall-Off World Tour kicks off on July 11 in Charlotte, NC and wraps up on December 12 in Johannesburg, South Africa.