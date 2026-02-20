J. Cole Plays Wingman for Random Fan in Viral TikTok Video: 'Say What I Just Told You’

J. Cole is the latest rapper going viral, not for his latest album, The Fall-Off, though — it's for appearing in a fan’s TikTok video.

The popular TikTok comes from content creator SwaggyBTV, who made a video around the text "POV: you gotta remind her how beautiful she is cause God make no mistakes."

In the short clip, SwaggyBTV stands next to J. Cole as they look at a young woman who's crying, with the rapper's track "Love Yourz" as the soundtrack. A few moments into the video, Cole instructs the content creator to approach the woman. When that happens, the song transitions to "Crooked Smile" as SwaggyBTV raps the track to the woman who seemingly feels better.