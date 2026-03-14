D4vd's Friend Neo Langston Calls Him a 'D**khead,' Says There's 'More to the Story'

Influencer Neo Langston has reportedly called D4vd a “dickhead” and hinted at knowing a lot of information about the singer on a Close Friends Instagram Story post.

TMZ reports that the popular streamer, known online as NeoTheAsian, shared several posts seemingly referencing D4vd’s ongoing investigation for his involvement in Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s murder, as well as Langston’s grand jury probe about the situation earlier this year.

“Thankfully I’m legally fine in every way, AND BOI DO I GOT ALL MY RECIEPTS FOR THINGS HAHAHAHA,” he wrote in one post.

In a follow-up, Langston got decidedly more serious, referencing the probe.

“I think the worst part is that I’ve told so many people that I trust and I thought knew me as a person my side of things, all for that to be thrown out the fkin window as soon as I get arrested and they slap that dickheads name next to mine,” wrote Langston.

“And for the record, the thing I was arrested for wasn’t even charged,” Langston continued. “They never filed it and my warrant was retracted because there is more to the story then [sic] what’s on the news.”

On Feb. 4, Langston appeared before a grand jury in Los Angeles because of the investigation into Hernandez’s death after he was arrested for failing to appear as a witness. He spent about 30 to 40 minutes inside the grand jury room before leaving the courthouse.

On Jan. 22, Langston was arrested in Helena, Montana, after he had an arrest warrant issued by a Los Angeles Judge. Taken into custody at his mother’s home and then transported to Los Angeles’ Metropolitan Detention Center, he bonded out on a $60,000 bail.

In February, newly unsealed court records revealed that D4vd is suspected of killing Hernandez. In the documents, prosecutors formally identified D4vd as the “target” of the investigation.

Hernandez was dismembered and placed inside of a cadaver bag that was later discovered in a vehicle tied to the singer. She was 14 years old.