Cordae Sued for $25 Million by Label Trying to Block New Album

Cordae is heading into release week for his joint album with Anderson .Paak, with a federal lawsuit hanging over it.

MMMG Inc. filed a 20-page complaint on Oct. 15 in the Southern District of New York, naming Cordae along with EMPIRE Distribution, Apeshit, and Mass Appeal Records. The label is asking for at least $25 million and an injunction that would halt releases of recordings it says it owns.

The Florida-based company claims it signed Cordae in April 2018 and put out his first two albums with Atlantic as a distributor. In the lawsuit, it claims full ownership of his recorded copyrights, plus exclusive merchandising, touring and endorsement rights.

The suit centers around the upcoming release of Heavy Is the Crown, a joint album Cordae is releasing with .Paak.

The filing lays out three claims. MMMG alleges willful copyright infringement tied to the Sept. 16 release of the project’s lead single "A Good Day" and its Dave Meyers-directed video, seeking at least $5 million. A breach of contract claim against Cordae over withheld merch, touring, and endorsement revenue seeks at least $15 million. And, finally, a tortious interference claim against the three labels seeks another $5 million. More copyright infringement claims will be added if more Heavy Is the Crown tracks are released.