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Ebro Slams 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Others for Performing at Trump Jr. Club
50 Cent is set to play the Executive Branch on July 3, the eve of America's 250th anniversary.
50 Cent Reportedly Set to Perform at Trump Jr.'s Club
The rapper will take the stage at the Executive Branch as part of the America's 250th anniversary in Washington, D.C., as reported by The Daily Beast.
Hunter Biden Calls Out Joe Rogan for UFC Freedom 250, Asks Him to Stage Cage Match With Don Jr.
Joe Biden's son called the controversial event "an exhibition of imperial domination."
Hunter Biden Says He's '100 Percent' Down for Cage Match Against Donald Trump's Sons: 'I'd Do It'
The proposal stems from Andrew Callaghan of 'Channel 5' fame.
Jennifer Lopez Performs at Wedding in India Attended By Donald Trump Jr.
The performance was held to celebrate the marriage of pharma heiress Netra Mantena and entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju.
Adin Ross Defends Trump’s Tariffs Following Stock Market Rebound: ‘Believe in Our President, Bro’
After reporting an "eight figure" loss following the announcement of Trump's tariffs, the 24-year-old streamer now praises the move.
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Go Public With Relationship, Ask for Privacy
The confirmation of their relationship comes not long after they were spotted together.
Tiger Woods Reportedly Dating Donald Trump Jr.’s Ex-Wife Vanessa
Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018.
Sam Asghari Calls Out Donald Trump Jr. for Bullying Over Britney Spears Meme
Sam Asghari surprisingly defended Britney Spears against Donald Trump Jr. when he posted a distasteful meme of the singer.