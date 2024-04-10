Young Thug YSL Trial: Witness Repeatedly Questions Why He’s on Stand, Says Case Has 'Nothing to Do With Me'

"This don’t have nothing to do with me," he said. "This is not my case. I’m already doing a 10-year bid."

Elsewhere, White said that the state was "holding me against my will." As for that aforementioned 911 call, that was also played in court on Tuesday.

The following day, White returned to the stand. At one point in Wednesday’s proceedings, he said that prosecutors were "trying to get me to tell on somebody I don’t know."

This isn’t the first time that witnesses in the lengthy case have made headlines. In March, a state witness said in court that he was "so high right now" and thus "about to fall asleep." That same month, a co-defendant's legal counsel filed a motion to limit the number of witnesses in the case, which is expected to drag on for years.

The case has received criticism since it began, including in connection with the larger issue of artists having their art used against them. In January, the case was called into question by Drake following the leak of a jail call between Thug and Mariah the Scientist.

"Whole case is a wash," he said of his frequent collaborator on IG at the time. "Just [free] the guy and let him come home and continue bringing light to Atlanta."

Shortly after, a legal expert explained to Jessica McKinney for Complex why he thinks the leak is "grounds for a lawsuit."