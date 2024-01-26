“Daddy, Am I Your Baby?”: Legal Expert Says Mariah The Scientist And Young Thug Have “Grounds For A Lawsuit” Over Leaked Prison Call

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist ’s relationship can’t seem to catch a break. As the RICO trial against Young Thug approaches its two-month mark, the rapper found himself in yet another spotlight, this time due to a viral incident involving his romantic connection with Mariah the Scientist.

On Jan. 25, a video surfaced online featuring a private phone conversation between the two, gaining rapid attention due to the content of their discussion. In the leaked call, Mariah the Scientist asks, "Daddy, am I your baby?" as Thug discusses the Cuban link chains he bought for her.

While some social media users were amused by the conversation, fellow artists began speaking out in outrage. Most notably, Drake commented on Instagram, writing, “This gotta be some form of jail misconduct. [Y]ou gonna drag this talented man then not be able to control your employees using his personal business for their own gain?” Meek Mill echoed Drake’s concern, writing on X, “This is top tier lawsuit. Your personal call not suppose to be on the street.”

Well, is Meek right? Aside from the probable embarrassment and invasion of privacy, is the leak of Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist grounds for a lawsuit? Complex spoke to Law By Mike , lawyer and legal influencer, to answer that question and shed other insight about the situation.