Young Thug YSL Rico Case: State Witness Admits to Being High, Tells Court ‘I'm About to Fall Asleep on Y’all Man’

Young Thug and YSL's RICO case has seen its fair share of wild moments and the most recent one may take the cake.

On Monday, during the latest testimony hearing in the YSL RICO case, state witness Adrian Bean took the stand once again, however, he had a slight issue that he couldn't shake off. According to Bean, he was so high that he was about to fall asleep on everyone in the courthouse.

In the video footage shared online, Bean looked around the courtroom with his eyes low before approaching the microphone and saying, "I'm so high right now, I'm about to go to sleep on y'all, man."