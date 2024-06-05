Ye’s YouTube Seemingly Hacked as Slew of Tracks Surface on Official Channel

Something presumably unsanctioned is afoot over on Ye's YouTube.

As eagle-eyed fans are already aware, Ye’s official YouTube channel, which still carries his former name Kanye West, has uploaded a slew of tracks over the past 24 hours or so. Expectedly, this has caused some confusion for casual listeners, although it’s certainly worth pointing out that the uploads in question have (thus far, at least) strictly been relegated to YouTube.

More informed longtime fans, however, will recognize most of these uploads, if not all of them. Titles for the string of the likely hack-enabled uploads include "Super Starred," "Dem Guys," "06 Beat 06," "All I Need," "Fight With the Best," and "Mind Your Business," among others.