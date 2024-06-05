Ye’s YouTube Seemingly Hacked as Slew of Tracks Surface on Official Channel

Something presumably unsanctioned is afoot over on Ye's YouTube.
As eagle-eyed fans are already aware, Ye’s official YouTube channel, which still carries his former name Kanye West, has uploaded a slew of tracks over the past 24 hours or so. Expectedly, this has caused some confusion for casual listeners, although it’s certainly worth pointing out that the uploads in question have (thus far, at least) strictly been relegated to YouTube.
More informed longtime fans, however, will recognize most of these uploads, if not all of them. Titles for the string of the likely hack-enabled uploads include "Super Starred," "Dem Guys," "06 Beat 06," "All I Need," "Fight With the Best," and "Mind Your Business," among others.
Fans have traced some of these uploads back to Ye’s beats catalog from the late 1990s. Others, like "Dem Guys" and "Mind Your Business" for example, are actually just songs from a Go Getters compilation initially rolled out prior to the turn of the millennium. For those unfamiliar, the Go Getters were a Chicago-based group in the '90s that also featured GLC.
"Super Starred," however, stands apart and is the same previously hyped leak also known as "Floating." Though nothing has been formally confirmed, of course, this particular leak is widely assumed to stem from Ye-led sessions in 2018, the same year the 24-time Grammy winner released his Ye album and helmed production for projects from Pusha T, Nas, Teyana Taylor, and his and Cudi's joint Kids See Ghosts release.
Complex has reached out to reps for Ye for comment. This story may be updated.
Back in February, Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s ¥$ artist bio on Apple Music was the target of an apparent hack that perplexingly resulted in a mention of Anthony Fantano. The YouTube music critic, notably, previously called the duo’s Vultures album "completely unreviewable trash." Though initially announced as the first entry in a trilogy, Vultures currently stands as the only project released by the duo.
Ye's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, meanwhile, remains universally acclaimed. Just last month, the 2010 release landed among Apple Music's selections for its 100 Best Albums coverage.