Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s ¥$ Apple Music Artist Bio Mentions Anthony Fantano’s 'Unreviewable' Criticism

Anthony Fantano is mentioned multiple times in the current iteration of the ¥$ artist bio on Apple Music.
As fans know, ¥$ is the name of the Vultures 1 duo comprised of Ty Dolla Sign and the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Fantano, a.k.a. the YouTube and Twitch personality behind The Needle Drop, is among the critics who were not impressed with the first of three planned joint albums from Ye and Ty.
In a recently shared video, for example, Fantano called the album "completely unreviewable trash." Fantano continued, arguing that Ye's public image is "forever altered" by his string of anti-Semitic remarks in 2022, a year that ended with a Hitler-praising Alex Jones interview.
"He is very apparently not sorry for anything he's been saying or doing, and the apologies he has given aren't worth a lick of shit," Fantano said.
Fantano also did a live reaction to the album, with the resulting video carrying a disclaimer about the chat being “incredibly unhinged with anti-Semitic rhetoric and toxicity in general.”
At the time of this writing, Fantano's criticism of the album was prominently mentioned in the artist bio for Ye and Ty's ¥$ moniker on Apple Music. To be clear, this is almost certainly the work of a hack or similar backend issue on the streamer. The general formatting of the text in no way suggests that the artists themselves had anything to do with this. Furthermore, a quick Googling for the "Cool Beat 1" mentioned as a "second single" in the bio leads you to this unofficial YouTube video carrying the same title. Fans will also recognize that a "Cool Beat 1" upload was caught up in an apparent Spotify page hack not long ago.
"'CARNIVAL' is the most popular Ye Dolla song by far," the artist bio, written in a question-and-answer format, reads. "As stated by the YouTube famous music reviewer Anthony Fantano stated, 'this song is absolutely amazing and is a shining light in Ye and Ty's respective catalogues.'"
For clarity's sake, that is not something that Fantano actually said.
The artist bio also closes out with a Fantano mention, with whoever wrote this citing the aforementioned "unreviewable" distinction among the “most memorable moments” of their career.
See more below.
Next for Ye and Ty is the planned release of two more volumes of new music, starting with Vultures 2 in March. If Vultures 1's handling of samples is any indication, listeners may be in for another rocky rollout.
Still, Vultures 1 opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, where it's currently sitting in the top spot ahead of albums from Usher and Noah Kahan.