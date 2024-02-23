Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s ¥$ Apple Music Artist Bio Mentions Anthony Fantano’s 'Unreviewable' Criticism

Anthony Fantano is mentioned multiple times in the current iteration of the ¥$ artist bio on Apple Music.

As fans know, ¥$ is the name of the Vultures 1 duo comprised of Ty Dolla Sign and the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Fantano, a.k.a. the YouTube and Twitch personality behind The Needle Drop, is among the critics who were not impressed with the first of three planned joint albums from Ye and Ty.

In a recently shared video, for example, Fantano called the album "completely unreviewable trash." Fantano continued, arguing that Ye's public image is "forever altered" by his string of anti-Semitic remarks in 2022, a year that ended with a Hitler-praising Alex Jones interview.

"He is very apparently not sorry for anything he's been saying or doing, and the apologies he has given aren't worth a lick of shit," Fantano said.