Tom DeLonge Has Understandably Emotional Reaction to Padres Fans Belting blink-182 Classic at Game

Work sucks. He knows. Tom DeLonge had an understandably emotional reaction to hearing Padres fans erupt into the blink-182 classic “All the Small Things” at Petco Park in San Diego during Tuesday’s playoff game (Oct. 6). The track, a hit from the ubiquitously influential pop-punk trio’s 1999 album Enema of the State, has become a core element of Padres tradition in recent years. DeLonge, of course, was born and raised in the San Diego area, and through blink (and beyond) has kept the unique culture of Southern California at the forefront of his work.

Footage from Tuesday’s game captured the moment Padres fans belted out the blink classic, with DeLonge ultimately joining in. At one point, the Angels & Airwaves founder, rocking a Padres tee from his own To the Stars brand, appeared to have tears in his eyes, and for good reason.