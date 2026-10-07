Music

Tom DeLonge Has Understandably Emotional Reaction to Padres Fans Belting blink-182 Classic at Game

"All the Small Things" remains one of the most enduring hits from the pop-punk trio's catalog of classics.

Tom DeLonge in a blue Padres shirt and backwards cap holds up a baseball glove, surrounded by cheering fans at a baseball game.
Image via Getty/K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune

Work sucks. He knows.

Tom DeLonge had an understandably emotional reaction to hearing Padres fans erupt into the blink-182 classic “All the Small Things” at Petco Park in San Diego during Tuesday’s playoff game (Oct. 6). The track, a hit from the ubiquitously influential pop-punk trio’s 1999 album Enema of the State, has become a core element of Padres tradition in recent years.

DeLonge, of course, was born and raised in the San Diego area, and through blink (and beyond) has kept the unique culture of Southern California at the forefront of his work.

Shop blink 182 on Complex

Shop blink 182

Footage from Tuesday’s game captured the moment Padres fans belted out the blink classic, with DeLonge ultimately joining in. At one point, the Angels & Airwaves founder, rocking a Padres tee from his own To the Stars brand, appeared to have tears in his eyes, and for good reason.

Few bands can lay claim to a story as emotionally charged as the multi-chaptered one at the heart of blink’s legacy. The band acrimoniously split in 2005, followed by their first of two reunions in 2009. At the time, Travis Barker, whose first studio album with blink was the aforementioned Enema, was mere months removed from surviving a deadly plane crash. DeLonge again left the trio in 2015, leading to Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba stepping in for two albums: California and Nine. DeLonge, Barker, and Mark Hoppus reunited again in 2022. One year prior, Hoppus had announced that he was cancer-free following chemotherapy treatment.

The band’s most recent album, 2023’s One More Time…, carried production led by Barker. It opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking the group’s third such chart-topper. Back in 2001, the DeLonge-Barker-Hoppus trifecta made history when Take Off Your Pants and Jacket debuted at No. 1, as the project is widely cited as the first punk album to do so.

A new blink album is on the horizon, per Barker, who was recently spotted at the 2026 edition of ComplexCon in Los Angeles.

Related Stories

Members of Blink-182, Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker, pose together in casual attire at an event.
Music

blink-182's Historic 'Take Off Your Pants and Jacket,' the First No. 1 Punk Album: A Closer Look

The album's 25th anniversary is being celebrated with a Complex LA pop-up.

Trace William Cowen97 days ago
Travis Barker wearing sunglasses and a black shirt sits between two large retro boomboxes, one black and one white.
Style

ComplexCon 2026: Travis Barker Reflects on the Legacy of Famous Stars & Straps

"Famous has always been for everyone," the blink-182 drummer and producer tells Complex ahead of ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles.

Trace William Cowen13 days ago
A hand reaching towards a bright light in a dark setting, with the figure's silhouette partially visible.
Life

Where the Hell Are the Aliens, and What's Going on With UFO Disclosure Efforts? We Asked an Expert

Obama kicked the hype back into overdrive with his recent remarks about aliens. But what's the status of ongoing UAP (f.k.a. UFO) disclosure efforts?

Trace William Cowen152 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureMia Goth Files for Divorce From Shia LaBeouf After 2025 Split, Seeks Custody Of Daughter
2
BetsNHL Trade Rumors: Dylan Larkin to Panthers, Canadiens, Wild?
3
SneakersNocturnal Skateshop Honors Philly With This Nike SB Air Force 1
4
BetsMLB Playoffs Odds: Rays Vs. Yankees Game 3 Lines, Props
5
MusicKATSEYE's Daniela Breaks Silence on Manon at Paris Fashion Week: 'I Miss Her So Much'
6
MusicLil Wayne Says He and Drake Have 'Whole Bunch of Unreleased Material' in the Vault

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App