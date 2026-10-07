Tom DeLonge Has Understandably Emotional Reaction to Padres Fans Belting blink-182 Classic at Game

Work sucks. He knows.
Tom DeLonge had an understandably emotional reaction to hearing Padres fans erupt into the blink-182 classic “All the Small Things” at Petco Park in San Diego during Tuesday’s playoff game (Oct. 6). The track, a hit from the ubiquitously influential pop-punk trio’s 1999 album Enema of the State, has become a core element of Padres tradition in recent years.
DeLonge, of course, was born and raised in the San Diego area, and through blink (and beyond) has kept the unique culture of Southern California at the forefront of his work.
Footage from Tuesday’s game captured the moment Padres fans belted out the blink classic, with DeLonge ultimately joining in. At one point, the Angels & Airwaves founder, rocking a Padres tee from his own To the Stars brand, appeared to have tears in his eyes, and for good reason.
Few bands can lay claim to a story as emotionally charged as the multi-chaptered one at the heart of blink’s legacy. The band acrimoniously split in 2005, followed by their first of two reunions in 2009. At the time, Travis Barker, whose first studio album with blink was the aforementioned Enema, was mere months removed from surviving a deadly plane crash. DeLonge again left the trio in 2015, leading to Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba stepping in for two albums: California and Nine. DeLonge, Barker, and Mark Hoppus reunited again in 2022. One year prior, Hoppus had announced that he was cancer-free following chemotherapy treatment.
The band’s most recent album, 2023’s One More Time…, carried production led by Barker. It opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking the group’s third such chart-topper. Back in 2001, the DeLonge-Barker-Hoppus trifecta made history when Take Off Your Pants and Jacket debuted at No. 1, as the project is widely cited as the first punk album to do so.
A new blink album is on the horizon, per Barker, who was recently spotted at the 2026 edition of ComplexCon in Los Angeles.