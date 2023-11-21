Sexyy Red Says She’s Going to Make 'Kidz Bop Songs' After Telling Children’s Ballet Teacher to Play Her Music

Sexyy Red is pondering a dive into the treacherous waters of the Kidz Bop universe.

The public pondering follows the Hood Hottest Princess artist’s initial remarks in response to a viral video from a children's ballet teacher who opened up on TikTok about recent alleged experiences with her students.

"It’s horrifying," she said in the cliip. "Your five-year-old daughters are asking to listen to 'Pound Town' and 'SkeeYee.' Your daughters, your five-year-old daughters, are asking, 'Can we hear 'Pound Town?'"

Shortly after this moment in the video, the woman broke into tears while again saying the title of Sexyy Red’s breakout hit.