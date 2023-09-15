Lil Durk Hops on Sexyy Red's "Hellcats SRTs 2" Remix

Sexyy Red’s hot streak continues.

After joining forces with Latto, Young Nudy, Nicki Minaj, and Tay Keith, the St. Louis rapper teamed up with Lil Durk on her “Hellcats SRTs 2” remix. The two teased their collaboration back in August, after Durk announced he would embark on a “feature run.”

“I’m healed…First stop: Sexy Red,” he tweeted. “Second stop: YTB Fatt.”

Sexyy Red immediately called Durk out over the obvious typo.

“Dang u gon spell my name wrong Lil Jerk? 😂🙄,” she responded.