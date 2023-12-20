Playboi Carti Mentions Newborn Daughter Yves in "H00DBYAIR" Outro

In February, TMZ reported that Carti had been arrested in Georgia and initially accused of assaulting a woman then described as “his pregnant girlfriend.” The report added that the woman in question told police she and Carti had been in a relationship for two years, with the alleged assault occurring in December of last year. In a statement to Complex at the time, Carti's lawyer, Brian Steel, said his client had been "falsely accused" in the case.

“Mr. Carter was falsely accused,” Steel said at the time. “Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s Office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

Carti's new album, possibly titled Music, is expected to arrive next month, just over three years after his acclaimed Whole Lotta Red. This week, Carti's "2024" landed among Complex's picks for the best songs of the year. See the full list here.