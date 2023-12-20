Playboi Carti Mentions Newborn Daughter Yves in "H00DBYAIR" Outro

The outro to Playboi Carti’s latest track, “H00DBYAIR,” sees the Opium founder mentioning that he now has two children.
As longtime fans were quick to point out, the track appears to serve as Carti’s confirmation that he welcomed a newborn daughter earlier this year. In the song, he refers to his daughter as Yves, with some fans initially misspelling the name as “Eve.”
Carti previously had a son, named Onyx, from his prior relationship with Iggy Azalea. Onyx also gets a mention in the new track's closing moments, with Carti noting the age he was when each of his children were born, like so:
"I was twenty-four when I had lil' Onyx
Then I had a daughter, I had a daughter too
Twenty-seven when I had Yves
Now I can finally sleep"
As for the "Eve" confusion, Carti shared an update to Instagram Stories correcting the spelling to Yves. Fittingly, Carti provided this clarification while employing the same font he's been using throughout his recent run of not-available-on-streaming tracks
In February, TMZ reported that Carti had been arrested in Georgia and initially accused of assaulting a woman then described as “his pregnant girlfriend.” The report added that the woman in question told police she and Carti had been in a relationship for two years, with the alleged assault occurring in December of last year. In a statement to Complex at the time, Carti's lawyer, Brian Steel, said his client had been "falsely accused" in the case.
“Mr. Carter was falsely accused,” Steel said at the time. “Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s Office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”
Carti's new album, possibly titled Music, is expected to arrive next month, just over three years after his acclaimed Whole Lotta Red. This week, Carti's "2024" landed among Complex's picks for the best songs of the year. See the full list here.