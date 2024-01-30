Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Album and Summer Tour Amid Nicki Minaj Feud

“It was really rough because for the past couple years, music just seemed so negative to me,” she said on the talk show, per Variety. “I just wasn’t in a good space mentally after everything that had happened to me and it just all felt like, ‘I’m tired of this. I’m tired of fighting.’ But I had to tell myself, you know what, I don’t want to give up.”

Meg returned with full force on Jan. 25, dropping off her new track “Hiss,” which takes aim at multiple people, including Minaj, Drake, Pardison Fontaine, and Tory Lanez, among others.

When Meg made subliminals about Onika’s husband, Kenneth Petty, and his history as a sex offender, Minaj fired back fairly quickly with her diss record, “Big Foot.” The song saw the Queens native firing multiple shots at Meg regarding several topics, including her late mother, lying about getting lipo, and the Lanez shooting. Meg has yet to respond.