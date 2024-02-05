Megan Thee Stallion's "Hiss" Debuts at No. 1, Becomes Third Female Rapper to Do So Alongside Nicki Minaj and Lauryn Hill

The Houston Hottie has had two other songs reach No. 1 on the chart, both in 2020: “Savage” with Beyoncé and her "WAP" team-up with Cardi B.

Hill’s 1998 song “Doo Wop (That Thing)” marked her first and only song to hit No. 1 on the chart, also becoming the first solo song by a female rap artist to debut at number one. Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 album cut “Super Freaky Girl” became the second song ever since 1998 to earn that distinction. She had two previous songs go No. 1: her 2020 remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So” and her collaboration with 6ix9ine “Trollz” from the same year.

Meg and Nicki started the year openly sparring online following the arrival of “Hiss.” Minaj took offense to Meg slamming Kenneth Petty’s past as a sex offender on the song, and the Queens native issued her own diss track called “Big Foot.” Minaj took direct aim at Meg, bringing up her late mother, the Tory Lanez shooting, her ex Pardison Fontaine, and more.

Last week, Megh made it clear she heard “Big Foot.” During a live stream, she seemingly referenced a line from Onika’s diss track: "Your flow is such a bore / Drinkin' a bottle of Henny through a straw.”

"If we go number one, bitch, I might put the straw back in the fifth of Hennessy, bitch. I might have to go back," Meg said.