2Pac Murder: Newly Surfaced Surveillance Footage Shown to Grand Jury

Complex has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County, and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson’s office for comment. This story may be updated.

At a press conference last week, LVMPD sheriff Kevin McMahill pointed to the “decades of work” that he said built to Davis’ indictment.

“27 years, 27 years. For 27 years, the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice,” McMahill told reporters.

At the same presser, Wolfson also addressed reporters, calling the indictment an example of justice being “served” despite a years-long delay. Per Wolfson, “sufficient evidence” was found to indict Davis in the shooting although he himself is not strictly alleged to have pulled the trigger.

Following news of the indictment and Davis' subsequent arrest, Knight was reported to have told TMZ that he "one thousand percent" would not testify in connection with Davis' case.