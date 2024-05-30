Madonna Concertgoer Alleges Show Included 'Pornography Without Warning' in Lawsuit Against Singer

Madonna has been sued by a concert attendee who bafflingly claims to have not been aware of what, exactly, they were getting into by being a part of the audience on the acclaimed singer's Celebration Tour.

As reported by TMZ on Thursday, the class action suit, filed by Justen Lipeles, alleges that those in attendance were exposed to "pornography without warning" throughout the event. The suit is reported to describe this experience, at least from the perspective of the suing party, as including "topless women on stage simulating sex acts."

The suit also makes allegations centered around claims of a late start time for the show, lip-syncing, heat conditions, and more. A separate report from The Blast, meanwhile, specifies breach of written contract, negligent misrepresentation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress as being among the suit’s list of alleged offenses.

Complex has reached out to reps for Madonna for comment. This story may be updated.

Amazingly, this isnt the first attempted legal action spurred by the Madame X artist's recent run of tour dates. Earlier this year, she was sued over lateness, which is an issue that's simply woven into the experience of seeing one's favorite artists in a live setting and should thus come as no surprise to frequent showgoers. In fact, Madonna's legal reps later made this exact argument in a subsequent filing.

"Reasonable concert goers also know that concert lengths vary based on numerous factors," lawyers said in a filing in April calling for the suit’s dismissal.

Madonna’s Celebration Tour most closed out with a massive Rio de Janeiro show following an extensive global run that also included stops in Brooklyn, Montreal, Chicago, Atlanta, Mexico City, Milan, Cologne, Paris, and more.

Meanwhile, Like a Prayer, Madonna's classic 1989 album, was recently highlighted as one of the best albums of all time as part of Apple Music's 100 Best coverage. See more here.