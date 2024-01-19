Madonna Sued by Two Concertgoers for Starting Show Two Hours Late

Madonna is being sued by two concertgoers for starting her concert well after its scheduled start time last month.

According to ABC News, Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden attended her show on Dec. 13 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn where the singer took the stage just over two hours after the 8:30 p.m. scheduled start time. Fellows and Hadden claim in their suit that they "would not have paid for their tickets had they known that the concerts would start after 10:30 p.m."

The two were allegedly "confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs" after leaving her show around 1 a.m. To make matters worse, they "had to get up early to go to work" since the show took place on a weeknight.

Madonna is accused of a breach of contract, violating New York's business practices, and false advertising, as reported by Billboard.

Fellows and Hadden are pursuing a class action lawsuit due to the belief that Madonna's lateness has occurred at several shows. They are seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

Madonna was forced to halt her Celebration Tour after being hospitalized with a serious bacterial infection. The singer opened up about the severity of her situation during one of her shows at the Barclays Center, saying, "The fact that I’m here right now is the fucking miracle."

The 65-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive in her New York City home in late June. She spent several days in the ICU before her release.