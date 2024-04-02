Giancarlo Esposito Recalls Madonna Calling Him Late at Night: 'Yeah, She Hollered'

Madonna almost had Giancarlo Esposito caught up early in his former marriage.
The actor was a recent guest on SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show, where he told a funny story about the "Material Girl" once peeking into his side of their shared trailer while the two were filming Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985. In the comedy-drama, Madonna played the titular character and Esposito played a small role as a street vendor. Simultaneously, Esposito was newly married to his ex-wife, Joy McManigal, with whom he shares four children.
"Oh man. Yeah, she hollered. She hollered. I mean, yeah,” Esposito jokingly admitted at the 4:40-minute mark of the video below. “I had given her my number, and I remember I got a phone call really late at night. And I was like, ‘Uh, who is this?’ And she's like, ‘It's me, it's Madonna.’ I adore her to this day, but I had gotten married and I got off the phone, and I think the woman I was dating who became my wife was like, ‘Who is that?’ And I was like, ‘Louise.’"
He added, "‘Louise who?’ I was like, ‘Madonna.’ She was like, ‘What? You know what time it is?’" he added. "You know, I feel honored and blessed that I would be hollering for her because Madonna just has - and still has it. You see the way she looks. She's a beautiful, incredibly graceful woman to this day...”
Although Esposito and McManigal eventually divorced in 2015 after over two decades of marriage, it appears that he didn't double back for Madonna, instead remaining a bachelor while Madonna was formerly married to Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie.