Giancarlo Esposito Recalls Madonna Calling Him Late at Night: 'Yeah, She Hollered'

Madonna almost had Giancarlo Esposito caught up early in his former marriage.

The actor was a recent guest on SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show, where he told a funny story about the "Material Girl" once peeking into his side of their shared trailer while the two were filming Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985. In the comedy-drama, Madonna played the titular character and Esposito played a small role as a street vendor. Simultaneously, Esposito was newly married to his ex-wife, Joy McManigal, with whom he shares four children.

"Oh man. Yeah, she hollered. She hollered. I mean, yeah,” Esposito jokingly admitted at the 4:40-minute mark of the video below. “I had given her my number, and I remember I got a phone call really late at night. And I was like, ‘Uh, who is this?’ And she's like, ‘It's me, it's Madonna.’ I adore her to this day, but I had gotten married and I got off the phone, and I think the woman I was dating who became my wife was like, ‘Who is that?’ And I was like, ‘Louise.’"