Music

Madonna, Julia Garner, and Charli xcx Dance in Bed Together in New Video

The clip was soundtracked by "Danceteria Afterhours," Charli's recently released collab with the Queen of Pop.

Madonna in a pink corset outfit with blue sunglasses; Julia Garner and Charli XCX in black attire at an event.
Images via Getty/James Devaney/GC Images & Getty/Todd Williamson/CBS

Everyone here is a work of art.

Madonna, Julia Garner, and Charli xcx clearly kept the party rolling after the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony on Sunday night (Sept. 27). The three, who shared the stage during Madonna’s opening performance, have since taken their mutual partydom prowess to TikTok for a short video showing them dancing wildly while in bed together.

Soundtracking the proceedings is Madonna and Charli’s recently released “Danceteria Afterhours,” a reworking of a highlight off the Queen of Pop’s acclaimed Confessions II album.

“Work of art,” Madonna captioned the video, nodding at a key lyric from the track’s chorus.

All told, Madonna took home seven Moon Persons on Sunday, including Best Long-Form Video for the Julia Garner-featuring Confessions II short film. The short also starred Kate Moss, Odessa A’zion, Sabrina Carpenter, and more.

Shop Charli XCX on Complex

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