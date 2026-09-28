Madonna, Julia Garner, and Charli xcx Dance in Bed Together in New Video

Everyone here is a work of art.

Madonna, Julia Garner, and Charli xcx clearly kept the party rolling after the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony on Sunday night (Sept. 27). The three, who shared the stage during Madonna’s opening performance, have since taken their mutual partydom prowess to TikTok for a short video showing them dancing wildly while in bed together.

Soundtracking the proceedings is Madonna and Charli’s recently released “Danceteria Afterhours,” a reworking of a highlight off the Queen of Pop’s acclaimed Confessions II album.

“Work of art,” Madonna captioned the video, nodding at a key lyric from the track’s chorus.