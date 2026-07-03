Mike Shinoda

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Left: Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda smiling in a black jacket. Right: Rapper Doechii in a red dress, wearing glasses and hoop earrings.
Music

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Names Doechii Among His Favorite Female Rappers

The singer was asked to come up with a list of his dream hip-hop collaborators.

Alex Ocho397 days ago
SHANGHAI, CHINA - JULY 22: (CHINA OUT) Chester Bennington (L) and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park perform onstage during The Hunting Party 2015 China Tour at Hongkou Football Stadium on July 22, 2015 in Shanghai, China.
Music

Chester Bennington’s Mom Says She Feels ‘Betrayed’ by Linkin Park Over Replacement, Thinks They're 'Trying to Erase the Past'

Bennington's mother and son are offended that the hard rock band have replaces the late artist with new lead singer Emily Armstrong.

Jaelani Turner-Williams666 days ago
Pusha and Nas
Music

Pusha-T and Nas Invest in Audius Streaming Service Aiming to Add ‘Significant Revenue Streams for Artists’

Pusha-T and Nas are among a group of artists and industry veterans investing in the blockchain-enabled, TikTok-partnered streaming platform Audius.

tara mahadevan1765 days ago
Linkin Park perform a concert to celebrate Chester Bennington's life.
Music

Linkin Park Remembers Chester Bennington on 1-Year Anniversary of His Death

Last year, Linkin Park lead vocalist Chester Bennington died by suicide. The band took to social media to pay tribute to the artist.

juliarp2919 days ago
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This is a photo of Mike Shinoda.
Music

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Announces Solo Album Inspired by Chester Bennington

'Post Traumatic' is set for a June 15 release.

Sajae Elder3032 days ago

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