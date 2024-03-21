Lil Yachty on Claim He Copied Playboi Carti's Sound: 'Y'all Fans Be Smoking the Strongest Dick'

Cardo’s production discography is extensive and notably includes several recent Carti releases, "H00DBYAIR" among them. He’s also worked with Drake, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, and more. Just last month, he was enlisted for Yachty's "Something Ether."

As fans will recall, Yachty urged Akademiks to "stop drinking" in July of last year after a claim about Carti inspiring his then-recent artistic output.

"He said he’s in the studio with Carti and Carti made him change his entire sound. Facts," Akademiks claimed at the time, swiftly spurring a response from Yachty, who called him "so insane" for making the remarks.

"I didn’t tell u this at all,” Yachty added.

Next for Yachty is a run of tour dates including previously announced performances at the Dreamville Festival in Raleigh and Coachella in Indio, both slated for April. As for more new music, Yachty recently spoke out about a full-length collaborative project with James Blake, tentatively titled Bad Cameo.