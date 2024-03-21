Lil Yachty on Claim He Copied Playboi Carti's Sound: 'Y'all Fans Be Smoking the Strongest Dick'

Lil Yachty has a message for those he believes are "smoking the strongest dick" when it comes to assessing his music.
As seen below, Kai Cenat recently previewed an unreleased Yachty track during a stream, prompting some listeners to start comparing the clip to the work of Playboi Carti, who's expected to drop his long-teased Whole Lotta Red follow-up at some point this year.
One tweeted response in particular ultimately caught Yachty's attention, with a listener arguing that Carti "can't try 1 new sound without rappers immediately biting him." Yachty disagreed, as did other listeners.
“[B]iting him? how did i bite him?” Yachty asked. “[T]he beat? if that’s the case i been workin with cardo since 2019-2020 on record yall fans be smoking the strongest dick.”
Cardo’s production discography is extensive and notably includes several recent Carti releases, "H00DBYAIR" among them. He’s also worked with Drake, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, and more. Just last month, he was enlisted for Yachty's "Something Ether."
As fans will recall, Yachty urged Akademiks to "stop drinking" in July of last year after a claim about Carti inspiring his then-recent artistic output.
"He said he’s in the studio with Carti and Carti made him change his entire sound. Facts," Akademiks claimed at the time, swiftly spurring a response from Yachty, who called him "so insane" for making the remarks.
"I didn’t tell u this at all,” Yachty added.
Next for Yachty is a run of tour dates including previously announced performances at the Dreamville Festival in Raleigh and Coachella in Indio, both slated for April. As for more new music, Yachty recently spoke out about a full-length collaborative project with James Blake, tentatively titled Bad Cameo.