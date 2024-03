The full lineup for next month’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina has been announced.

SZA, Chris Brown, J. Cole, and Nicki Minaj have been enlisted as this year’s headliners for the two-day experience at Dorothea Dix Park. Other confirmed performed include Lil Yachty, Teezo Touchdown, ScHoolboy Q, Jeezy, Monica, Sexxy Red, and more.

See the official flyer below. For more info, hit this link.