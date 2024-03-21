Big Sean Says He Hasn't Had the Energy to Rap With Enemies or 'Y'all So-Called Bigger Three'

Big Sean has got people talking about the freestyle he dropped on Instagram Wednesday.

Recorded at his Los Angeles home earlier today, Sean raps over what he calls a reimagined J Dilla beat for the Pharcyde's "Drop," courtesy of Boi-1da, Leon Thomas, and Jahaan Sweet. The 35-year-old rapper reveals he has been recovering from food poisoning when he felt inspired by Michael Jordan's flu game in the 1997 NBA Finals and wanted to power through to deliver new music to his fans.

Sean wastes no time delivering arguably the standout bar, taking aim at the "so-called bigger three" in hip-hop today, who are presumably Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, in no particular order.

"I think where I lack most as an artist is consistency," he raps at the start. "I just haven't had the energy to compete with enemies, or y'all so-called bigger three."

Sean does not say anything else about the topic, but you can listen to the entire freestyle below.