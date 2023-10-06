Drake Scores Coveted Adonis Graham Feature on ‘For All the Dogs’ Cut “Daylight”

Fresh off appearing in the music video for "8AM in Charlotte," the promo single released ahead of Drake's eighth solo album For All the Dogs, Adonis secured a legitimate guest spot on his dad's new LP.

Drake's son, who turns six years old Oct. 11, delivers a guest verse on "Daylight," the fifth track off For All the Dogs. Adonis' feature arrives following a beat switch at the two-minute mark of the song.

“Don’t talk to my man like that/I like it when you like it/My, my, my, my man," Adonis raps. "You know which one you want/I don’t care which one you want/You can take whatever/I don’t care what you do."