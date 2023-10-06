Drake Scores Coveted Adonis Graham Feature on ‘For All the Dogs’ Cut “Daylight”

Fresh off appearing in the music video for "8AM in Charlotte," the promo single released ahead of Drake's eighth solo album For All the Dogs, Adonis secured a legitimate guest spot on his dad's new LP.
Drake's son, who turns six years old Oct. 11, delivers a guest verse on "Daylight," the fifth track off For All the Dogs. Adonis' feature arrives following a beat switch at the two-minute mark of the song.
“Don’t talk to my man like that/I like it when you like it/My, my, my, my man," Adonis raps. "You know which one you want/I don’t care which one you want/You can take whatever/I don’t care what you do."
Of course, Adonis' "Daylight" verse arrives after the five-year-old had a hand in the rollout for his dad's new album.
After designing the artwork of For All the Dogs, Adonis appeared in the video for "8AM in Charlotte," which dropped early Thursday morning ahead of the album's release.
“Tell me about your beautiful piece of artwork that you sold me,” Drake asked his son in the intro to the visual, before Adonis explained what he drew.
"So it's the same story," Adonis shared. "So the goat was running away from the other monsters. And the other animals. And a flower blocking the way. Daddy’s name is next to the goat,"
Drake asked if that means he's the GOAT, to which Adonis replied, "Yes, so it’s Daddy GOAT."
Listen to Adonis' first verse on "Daylight" below at the 2:04 mark.