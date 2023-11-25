Kanye West Seen Partying With Bianca Censori Amid Breakup Rumors

It looks like Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori might be back together.
Just a week after the couple reportedly took a break following an intervention orchestrated by Censori's friends, the two were spotted together at the Royal Atlantis hotel in Dubai.
As reported by TMZ, the apparent reunion took place at a party with Chris Brown and Ty Dolla Sign, among other stars, in attendance.
The news arrives days after Page Six reported Kanye and Bianca have been living apart since mid-October, with a source telling the outlet that Censori's family has been questioning "whether marrying him was the right decision."
“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” a source shared. “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”
The insider added that Censori may reconcile with Kanye for the rollout of his next album, though the relationship has “taken its toll on her a bit with everyone having their opinion.”