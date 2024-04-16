Joe Budden Says He Gets Most of His Drake Intel 'From My Love of Escorts'

Joe Budden says he gets "most" of his Drake intel from escorts.

The remark came in a recent podcast discussion featuring Akademiks as a special guest, with Ak crediting Budden with having "prophesied" recent events. As previously reported, Budden said last week that he had "good information" pointing to imminent diss tracks from the "Summer Games" sequel denier and Kendrick Lamar. Days later, we indeed had a new diss.

"I think most of my Drake intel today comes from my love of escorts," Budden said in the latest podcast clip, as seen below. "I’m not trying to be funny."

Budden elaborated a bit further by pointing to the "ground level" nature of escort work when it comes to such issues.

"The escorts just always know," he said. "The escorts are ground level to it all. The escorts are the CIA of the subway system."