Grammys CEO on Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us": 'Voting Members of the Academy Appreciate Greatness'

Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us" is, without a doubt, one of the biggest songs of 2024. Naturally, some fans have started pondering the Drake diss' Grammys potential.

Thanks to a TMZ paparazzo, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has now waded into the discussion. Mason, who’s held the CEO title since 2021, said while making his way through LAX on Monday that he doesn’t "see any reason why" the song wouldn’t be nominated.

"Obviously it’s a hot record," he said. "Amazing artistry, great writing. The talent on that record is incredible. … Kendrick obviously has been successful with the organization so I don’t see any reason why it couldn’t be [nominated]. It’s all about the quality of the record. It’s about the members. If the members like it, it’ll be nominated."

From there, Mason was asked if he thought the diss aspect of the Mustard-assisted song could prove to be a problem in terms of scoring a nomination. Per Mason, it again simply comes down to what members think of any given song.

"I think the voting members of the academy appreciate greatness," Mason said on Monday. "They appreciate what’s hot, what’s going on. That’s a relevant record that’s impacting on so many levels. So much creativity and talent. I like to believe that the academy members recognize that and vote appropriately."