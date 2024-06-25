Grammys CEO on Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us": 'Voting Members of the Academy Appreciate Greatness'

Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us" is, without a doubt, one of the biggest songs of 2024. Naturally, some fans have started pondering the Drake diss' Grammys potential.
Thanks to a TMZ paparazzo, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has now waded into the discussion. Mason, who’s held the CEO title since 2021, said while making his way through LAX on Monday that he doesn’t "see any reason why" the song wouldn’t be nominated.
"Obviously it’s a hot record," he said. "Amazing artistry, great writing. The talent on that record is incredible. … Kendrick obviously has been successful with the organization so I don’t see any reason why it couldn’t be [nominated]. It’s all about the quality of the record. It’s about the members. If the members like it, it’ll be nominated."
From there, Mason was asked if he thought the diss aspect of the Mustard-assisted song could prove to be a problem in terms of scoring a nomination. Per Mason, it again simply comes down to what members think of any given song.
"I think the voting members of the academy appreciate greatness," Mason said on Monday. "They appreciate what’s hot, what’s going on. That’s a relevant record that’s impacting on so many levels. So much creativity and talent. I like to believe that the academy members recognize that and vote appropriately."
Mason also addressed the hypothetical addition of a diss song category, another issue that’s in the hands of voting members, first and foremost.
Reiterating his prior remarks as the conversation shifted back to "Not Like Us," Mason added, "If the members want it, it will be nominated."
See more above.
Meanwhile, Kendrick's Hot 100 hit will soon be getting an official video. As previously reported, Complex was on hand for the Compton shoot earlier this month, and excitement, understandably, was contagiously high throughout the production. A release date for the video hasn't been set as of this writing, but it's unlikely fans will have to wait long.
As Mason himself pointed out, Kendrick is indeed no stranger to the Grammys stage. As of 2024, the 37-year-old Pulitzer Prize recipient has been nominated 50 times. Of those nominations, he’s won 17 Grammys, including three for Best Rap Album. His most recent album, 2022’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, was also nominated for Album of the Year at the most recent edition of the Grammys.
Eligibility for the 2025 Grammys, per the Recording Academy, is as follows:
For the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards, recordings must be released between Sept. 16, 2023, and Aug. 30, 2024. To be eligible, recordings must be for sale commercially via general distribution or made available as a digital recording, either for sale or via a recognized streaming service.
The 2025 Grammys ceremony is set for Feb. 2 in Los Angeles.