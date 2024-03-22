Should Drake And J. Cole Respond To Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Pros And Cons For Each

The ball is in Drake and J. Cole ’s court.



After Kendrick Lamar sent shots at his peers on “Like That” (read a whole breakdown of the situation here if you’ve been living under a rock), the rap world’s attention now turns to Drake and Cole. Will they respond? If so, how will they do it?

Drake and Kendrick have a long history of tension that dates back to 2013, following Dot’s infamous “Control” verse, and now their quiet beef has finally boiled over into direct jabs. Cole and Kendrick have always seemed to be on good terms—Cole spoke highly of Kendrick as recently as last November on Lil Yachty’s A Safe Space podcast —but he may have been hit with these shots because of his close association with Drake.



Now Drake and Cole have some decisions to make. Will they respond to Drake? If so, how should they do it? Under the assumption that they would each respond in music, rather than on social media, we broke down the pros and cons of Drake and J. Cole firing back at Kendrick. As K. Dot himself once said, “I’m usually homeboys with the same niggas I’m rhyming with/ But this is hip-hop and them niggas should know what time it is!”