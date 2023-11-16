Drake Fans Are Losing It Over Cinematic 'Scary Hours 3' Teaser

We last saw Drake in Scary Hours mode in 2021, resulting in a three-song EP featuring appearances by Lil Baby and Rick Ross. The series began three years earlier with the original Scary Hours, which included the debut of the eventual Scorpion inclusion "God's Plan."

Scary Hours 3 arrives on the heels of For All the Dogs, Drake’s eighth album. Thanks to the Hot 100 No. 1 debut of Dogs track “First Person Shooter,” featuring J. Cole, Drake tied a long-held chart record from the late Michael Jackson. Next month, Drake and Cole will hit the road with their It's All a Blur Tour: Big as the What? experience.

Drake is also fresh off a Best Rap Album nomination at the 2024 Grammys for his and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album.

All that to say, the Scary Hours 3 announcement and teaser video took many fans by surprise. See a selection of pre-release commentary below.