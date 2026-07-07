Drake Avoids Getting Mogged, Scores a Draw on Looksmaxxing Competition Platform Omoggle

The Boy has avoided a mogging.
As if rolling out three new albums at once in May wasn’t enough, one of which (Iceman) spent multiple weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart, Drake has added to his already-busy 2026 by using a bit of humankind’s most precious resource—time, to be specific—on the self-explanatorily named Omoggle platform.
As its name makes decidedly clear, Omoggle, in short, is an Omegle-esque gathering place for those looking to mog strangers and/or get brutally mogged themselves.
In Drake’s case, as seen in a clip that’s been making the usual rounds in recent days, the Iceman artist was matched up with a random Omoggle user, at which point a mog battle, of sorts, was initiated.
For those in pursuit of the gist of all this, here you go: Drake, despite confidently declaring “You got fucking cooked,” ultimately landed at a draw with his opponent, whom earlier in the battle asked if the five-time Grammy winner was “the most famous man on the internet.”
Last month, notably, the platform’s owners addressed concerns from some users that facial data could be used nefariously, offering a firm “no” in response to a direct question on the topic, as seen below.
As for mogging, looksmaxxing, and the like: Drake, to be clear, isn’t exactly a stranger to this sector of the internet. In light of this latest collision, Complex got Omoggle LLC CEO Pablo Rogers to answer a few questions. Keep reading for more.
How did you learn about/hear about Drake apparently using the platform?
I personally found out about Drake using Omoggle through one of our Discord community members and longtime players. They ran into him while playing the game, faced off against him, got a funny clip, and sent it over to me. After that, we posted it.
Have you spoken with Drake directly at all?
I haven’t spoken with Drake directly, but earlier today I sent a short thank you email to the address associated with the account he was playing on. I’m a longtime fan, so seeing him play something I built as a regular 22-year-old college student was honestly surreal. I’m still waiting to hear back.
What are your hopes with the Omoggle platform at large?
Regarding Omoggle overall, our goal is to keep innovating in the 1v1 face-off gaming space we’ve pioneered, continue growing the Omoggle community, and keep listening to what players want. We’re planning to add more features and new game modes in the near future, including experiences around topics beyond just face-to-face matchups.