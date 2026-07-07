Drake Avoids Getting Mogged, Scores a Draw on Looksmaxxing Competition Platform Omoggle

The Boy has avoided a mogging. As if rolling out three new albums at once in May wasn’t enough, one of which (Iceman) spent multiple weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart, Drake has added to his already-busy 2026 by using a bit of humankind’s most precious resource—time, to be specific—on the self-explanatorily named Omoggle platform. As its name makes decidedly clear, Omoggle, in short, is an Omegle-esque gathering place for those looking to mog strangers and/or get brutally mogged themselves.

In Drake’s case, as seen in a clip that’s been making the usual rounds in recent days, the Iceman artist was matched up with a random Omoggle user, at which point a mog battle, of sorts, was initiated.

For those in pursuit of the gist of all this, here you go: Drake, despite confidently declaring “You got fucking cooked,” ultimately landed at a draw with his opponent, whom earlier in the battle asked if the five-time Grammy winner was “the most famous man on the internet.”

Last month, notably, the platform’s owners addressed concerns from some users that facial data could be used nefariously, offering a firm “no” in response to a direct question on the topic, as seen below.

As for mogging, looksmaxxing, and the like: Drake, to be clear, isn’t exactly a stranger to this sector of the internet. In light of this latest collision, Complex got Omoggle LLC CEO Pablo Rogers to answer a few questions. Keep reading for more. How did you learn about/hear about Drake apparently using the platform? I personally found out about Drake using Omoggle through one of our Discord community members and longtime players. They ran into him while playing the game, faced off against him, got a funny clip, and sent it over to me. After that, we posted it. Have you spoken with Drake directly at all? I haven’t spoken with Drake directly, but earlier today I sent a short thank you email to the address associated with the account he was playing on. I’m a longtime fan, so seeing him play something I built as a regular 22-year-old college student was honestly surreal. I’m still waiting to hear back.