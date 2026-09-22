Drake Gets Cryptic in 'FOMO' Behind-the-Scenes Look: 'Weird Hill to Die on But at Least You're Gone'

There are few things in this life more reliable, more consistently delivered without fail, than Drake’s endlessly cryptic Instagram captions.
The latest finds us returning to the world of FOMO, Drake’s recently released short film. In an IG update shared in the wee hours of Tuesday (Sept. 22), the Iceman artist gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at key moments from the multi-location shoot, complete with another appearance from self-described “goth baddie” Pinkchyu.
“Weird hill to die on but at least you’re gone,” Drizzy captioned the carousel, seen below.
The unfortunate fate of dying on proverbial hills was discussed in one of several new tracks featured in the FOMO premiere. In the song in question, potentially titled “Free,” Drake connects the matters at hand to “Make Them Pay,” a song off Iceman, by repurposing its “I just wanna be free” hook.
From there, he boasts of being “from the Dot,” marking a line that received a great deal of attention, before later mocking unspecified foes who “built a mountain” from a mere “molehill” by sticking with a narrative he argues is of little actual importance.
“Funny, y’all gon’ die up on this hill,” he raps in the track. “This shit hilarious.”
For a closer look at other highlights from FOMO, this is where you need to be. Complex also has you covered in the Easter eggs department.