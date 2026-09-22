Drake Gets Cryptic in 'FOMO' Behind-the-Scenes Look: 'Weird Hill to Die on But at Least You're Gone'

There are few things in this life more reliable, more consistently delivered without fail, than Drake’s endlessly cryptic Instagram captions.

The latest finds us returning to the world of FOMO, Drake’s recently released short film. In an IG update shared in the wee hours of Tuesday (Sept. 22), the Iceman artist gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at key moments from the multi-location shoot, complete with another appearance from self-described “goth baddie” Pinkchyu.

“Weird hill to die on but at least you’re gone,” Drizzy captioned the carousel, seen below.