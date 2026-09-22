Music

Drake Gets Cryptic in 'FOMO' Behind-the-Scenes Look: 'Weird Hill to Die on But at Least You're Gone'

The IG caption bears notable similarities with a key lyric from a new 'FOMO' track.

Drake on stage with arms outstretched, surrounded by purple lights and an audience, creating an energetic concert atmosphere.
Image via Getty/Joseph Okpako/WireImage for ABA

There are few things in this life more reliable, more consistently delivered without fail, than Drake’s endlessly cryptic Instagram captions.

The latest finds us returning to the world of FOMO, Drake’s recently released short film. In an IG update shared in the wee hours of Tuesday (Sept. 22), the Iceman artist gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at key moments from the multi-location shoot, complete with another appearance from self-described “goth baddie” Pinkchyu.

“Weird hill to die on but at least you’re gone,” Drizzy captioned the carousel, seen below.

Shop Drake on Complex

The unfortunate fate of dying on proverbial hills was discussed in one of several new tracks featured in the FOMO premiere. In the song in question, potentially titled “Free,” Drake connects the matters at hand to “Make Them Pay,” a song off Iceman, by repurposing its “I just wanna be free” hook.

From there, he boasts of being “from the Dot,” marking a line that received a great deal of attention, before later mocking unspecified foes who “built a mountain” from a mere “molehill” by sticking with a narrative he argues is of little actual importance.

“Funny, y’all gon’ die up on this hill,” he raps in the track. “This shit hilarious.”

For a closer look at other highlights from FOMO, this is where you need to be. Complex also has you covered in the Easter eggs department.

Related Stories

A person performing on stage with a microphone, wearing a white shirt and dark pants, set against a green background.
Music

Drake's "FOMO" Is Packed With Easter Eggs—Here's Every One We Caught

We rewatched Drake's hour-long 'FOMO' so you don't have to—here's every hidden reference, callback, and cameo.

Peter A. Berry6 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a light vest with "Stay Cocky" and leather pants, holding a microphone.
Music

Drake Delivers Fun, Poignancy, and Flexing in 'FOMO' Short Film: Everything You Need to Know

'FOMO' featured a good bit of everything, from new music to decidedly on-brand cameos.

Trace William Cowen6 days ago
Drake performs live on stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival.
Music

Drake Says "Pray for Gaza" in New 'FOMO' Track

The snippet appears about 17 minutes into the hour-long film.

Shawn Setaro7 days ago

Trending

1
MusicMilli Vanilli's Fab Morvan Says He Has Just $3,845 to His Name Amid Divorce From Secret Wife
2
Pop CultureBonnie Blue's Baby Ends Up With Bizarre Name After Fan Naming Auction Ends
3
StyleBella Hadid, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian: Here's Who Law Roach Has Styled
4
Pop CultureNotorious B.I.G.’s Son CJ Wallace Says He Was ‘Tired’ of Being Typecast as the ‘Chubby Best Friend’
5
SportsSteven Adams Has Hilarious Theory About What ‘GTA 6’ Will Do to the NBA in November
6
BetsAJ Brown Fantasy Football Injury Update: When Will Patriots WR Return?

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App