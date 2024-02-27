Drake's 10 Best Music Videos, Ranked

Drake is a master at making moments (and memes) and a lot of them have come from his music videos over the years.

Music videos have never been the Toronto rapper’s specialty, and they’re not always as artful as the visuals from his peers, but one thing The Boy does know how to do is play a character when the cameras start rolling. The best Drake videos are built on great storytelling, even if they don’t always align with the subject matter of the songs themselves. Whether he’s running from Jamaican gangsters in “Find Your Love” or getting crossed up by Kevin Durant in “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake videos are always going to be theatrical and entertaining, for better or for worse.



Of course, you can’t talk about Drake videos without mentioning the memes. He knows how to light up the internet and his videos have produced countless viral moments over the years. Who could forget the dance moves in his red puffer jacket from the “Hotline Bling” video? Even his father Dennis Graham went viral after making his infamous appearance in the “Worst Behavior” visuals.



Drake's music videos always find a way to move the needle, no matter how you might personally feel about them. After he got the internet talking again with the “Rich Baby Daddy” visuals this month, we ranked Drake’s 10 best music videos.

