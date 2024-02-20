Bradley Cooper Says Jay-Z Was Watching ‘Judge Judy’ When He Was at Beyoncé’s House for ‘A Star Is Born’ Meeting

Jay-Z is apparently a fan of Judge Judy.

Bradley Cooper shared this revelation in an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, where he explained how he came to direct 2018’s A Star is Born.

Following the success of 2014’s American Sniper, in which Cooper played the lead role and served as a producer, he went to Greg Silverman to pitch A Star is Born. The film producer then told Cooper, “‘If you can make it for under $25 million and you can get Beyoncé, I’ll do it.’”

“I went to Beyoncé’s house and Jay-Z was watching Judge Judy, I still remember. I’m not kidding. And I was freaking [out],” Cooper explained at around the 43:20 minute mark in the video below. “She was incredible and so was he, and we developed it for like a year together. I mean, she’s one of the greatest people of all time. Then that fell through.”