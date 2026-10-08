Charlotte Gainsbourg Says She Listens to 'Everything' Ye Does: 'Very Controversial Artist'

Charlotte Gainsbourg, already a well-documented fan of the artist formerly known as Kanye West, reaffirmed her affinity for the 24-time Grammy winner at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

“I have one artist that I listen to, very controversial artist, but I listen to everything he does, and it’s Kanye West,” Gainsbourg, in attendance at the festival due to a screening of Lars von Trier’s 2011 film Melancholia, said this week, per a report from Variety.

While the “controversial” label is one that has long been attached to Ye’s name, it took on a heightened form in recent years amid remarks and actions that were widely called out as antisemitic. At the top of this year, Ye expressed remorse for his past hateful rhetoric, stating “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite” in a full-page Wall Street Journal ad.