Music

Charlotte Gainsbourg Says She Listens to 'Everything' Ye Does: 'Very Controversial Artist'

Gainsbourg previously shared her own take on Ye's "Runaway" back in 2018.

Charlotte Gainsbourg in a black lace top; Kanye West in a black leather jacket holding a basketball, wearing sunglasses.
Image via Getty/Han Myung-Gu/WireImage & Getty/Presley Ann/Complex

Charlotte Gainsbourg, already a well-documented fan of the artist formerly known as Kanye West, reaffirmed her affinity for the 24-time Grammy winner at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

“I have one artist that I listen to, very controversial artist, but I listen to everything he does, and it’s Kanye West,” Gainsbourg, in attendance at the festival due to a screening of Lars von Trier’s 2011 film Melancholia, said this week, per a report from Variety.

While the “controversial” label is one that has long been attached to Ye’s name, it took on a heightened form in recent years amid remarks and actions that were widely called out as antisemitic. At the top of this year, Ye expressed remorse for his past hateful rhetoric, stating “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite” in a full-page Wall Street Journal ad.

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“Having bipolar disorder is not a state of constant mental illness,” Ye further clarified in the oft-cited letter. “When you go into the manic episode, you are ill at that point. When you are not in an episode, you are completely ‘normal.’ And that’s when the wreckage from the illness hits the hardest. Hitting rock bottom a few months ago, my wife [Bianca Censori] encouraged me to finally get help.”

Back in 2018, Charlotte, the daughter of Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin, reimagined Ye’s “Runaway,” a staple of his catalog and the centerpiece to his 2010 opus, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Revisit the cover below.

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