Creating a legendary soccer anthem? No pressure.
In this episode of Off the Record, Izzy Escobar sits down with Miss Tiff to discuss the making of “Hotshot (Extra Time),” the creative process behind the song, and the challenge of capturing the energy, anticipation, and emotion of a match that goes beyond regulation. From the first spark of an idea to the final chorus, Izzy reflects on creating an original song designed to meet the moment and bring fans together all the way through extra time.
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Izzy Escobar Goes “Off the Record” On the Making of An Anthem | Premiere
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Wrigley's Extra
Creating a legendary soccer anthem? No pressure.
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