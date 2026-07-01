50 Cent Is Still One of Zohran Mamdani's Favorite Artists Despite 'One-Sided Beef'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani still has a lot of love for 50 Cent’s classic debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ despite their “one-sided beef.”

In the inaugural episode of Complex’s 360 with Jillian, Mamdani, who has found himself the target of Fif-delivered criticism both before and after taking office, was asked to name his “dream guest” picks for a hypothetical dinner party. After a shoutout to the late Fiorello La Guardia, his choice for the “greatest mayor” in NYC history, Mamdani threw 50 Cent into the mix.

“We could have a conversation around tax policy, a much-needed conversation,” Mamdani said, confirming that he hasn’t “personally” heard from Fif just yet.

Mamdani also confirmed that the Grammy winner and TV mogul is “still” one of his favorite artists, disagreements aside.