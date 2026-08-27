Music

2Pac Hopeful About Future in Resurfaced 1995 Interview: 'The World Has Just Begun'

"I'm only 24," 2Pac said in the interview. The following year, he was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Tupac Shakur wearing a denim shirt and beige vest, with a blue bandana on his head, standing against a dark background.
Image via Getty/Raymond Boyd

2Pac was hopeful about continuing to grow as an artist, and as a cultural leader at large, in a newly resurfaced interview from 1995.

As fans know, ’95 was the year the six-time Grammy nominee was released from prison. The following year, he was killed in a drive-by shooting at just 25 years old. Fast forward to this year, and Duane “Keffe D” Davis is on trial, accused of orchestrating the murder.

In the resurfaced interview, the recent publication of which stems from CNN, Pac speaks with a confident clarity about his ambitions moving forward, including an expanding artistic palette.

“You know how Hugh Hefner had a dream to be a playboy? I have a dream to be a boss player, and that is just to play life to the fullest and get everything I want,” Pac, then mere days removed from his prison stint, said. “You know, make a goal, accomplish it. Make another one, accomplish it. And keep going higher and higher. That's why I'm happy. I'm not mad. You know, I'm not mad at nobody. It's all good, whatever. … Let's start part two of 2Pac's life. I'm only 24. You know, the world has just begun.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Pac expressed a determination to be more “deliberate” in his life. He also credited several books and albums, including Sarah McLachlan’s 1993 full-length Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, as having been instrumental during his time away.

“I’m coming back stronger,” he said. “I’m going to reinforce my principles. I’m going to be more focused and deliberate about the things that I do.”

As for the Keffe D trial, prosecutors rested their case on Wednesday (Aug. 26). It’s still not clear whether Davis himself will take the stand in the coming days.

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