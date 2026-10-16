YesJulz Says Kanye West's 2023 Antisemitic Las Vegas Rant Was 'Triggered' by 'Random Girls'

YesJulz says that Kanye West’s infamous antisemitic rant in late 2023 has a previously unknown backstory — the superstar was “triggered” by the presence of “random girls with loud mouths.”

On December 15, 2023, a ten-minute-long rant by Ye about, among topics, Donald Trump, Jesus, and Hitler at a Las Vegas hotel was caught on video and shared by TMZ, among others.

“It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world,” he said at one point. He also said that Jews controlled banks, hospitals, and private schools, and threatened Fanatics CEO Mike Rubin.

“Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye. Third party. Sponsor that,” West ranted.

On Thursday (Oct. 15), YesJulz, who can be seen in the footage standing next to West, shared her memories of the event as part of a series of posts on X reflecting on her time in West’s employ.

“That live stream from the suite in Vegas where we were giving fans a bts look into the completion process for the [Vultures] album would’ve gone down in history as an iconic moment ( we even had @Timbaland remotely producing a song from Saudi - and the fans were in on the whole process! ) had it not been ruined by a meme maker who thought it would be a good idea to invite a bunch of random girls with loud mouths into the space for his own viewing pleasure while we were all focused on finishing the album,” she wrote.

“Those girls came in, started interrupting Ye and triggered him into going on a terrible rant that would end up costing him hundreds of millions."

She went on to say that “all of this happened” because West “surrounded himself with bums who got rid of anyone who actually got work done.”

Check the entire message out below.