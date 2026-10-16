Sports

Watch IShowSpeed Crash Out Over 18-0 Loss to Chelsea FC Star Cole Palmer in ‘FC 27’

Speed smashed controllers, argued with his brother Jamal, and ended his livestream abruptly as viewers mocked his lopsided defeats to the Chelsea FC midfielder.

Split image of iShowSpeed and Cole Palmer.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty for OBB Media - FANATICS STUDIOS; Ryan Pierse/Getty

Key Takeaways

  • IShowSpeed beat Chelsea FC midfielder Cole Palmer on penalties in their first ‘FC 27’ match before getting crushed 18-0 in their second game.
  • Palmer ended up outshooting Speed 30-0 in their second match.

A livestream titled “LET’S HAVE FUN” was anything but for iShowSpeed when he got trounced 18-0 by Chelsea FC midfielder Cole Palmer in EA Sports FC 27.

The first match in their best of three series was competitive, with Speed and Palmer going goal for goal before heading to penalty kicks. The game came down to a game-winning save, earning Speed the victory.

When they moved to Palmer’s server for their second match, Speed’s brother Jamal delivered a foreboding remark, saying, “He might got you on his own server.”

“Nah, never that,” Speed responded.

Before the second minute, Palmer scored the first of what would end up being many goals. Down 10-0 by halftime, Speed was thinking about quitting the match.

After the final whistle, Speed sat there in silence until Palmer gave him a presumably sarcastic “GG,” for “good game.” The Chelsea FC star wanted the streamer to check out the match facts, which showed a shot attempt differential of 30-0.

“I had zero shots the whole game,” Speed commented in disbelief.

Palmer won the final match, 9-3. Before the game ended, Speed was smashing controllers and arguing with Jamal.

Speed took his frustrations out on his chat as they were clowning him over the lopsided defeats.

The stream ended abruptly when Speed could not take the trolling anymore.

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