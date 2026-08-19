AllStar JR Will Remain in Jail Ahead of Federal Trial

AllStar JR has to remain incarcerated as he waits for his federal gun trial to begin at the end of August.

On Tuesday (Aug. 18), U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. denied the Detroit rapper’s motion to amend or revoke an earlier detention order. The one-page order, obtained by Complex, means JR, whose real name is Jeremy Christopher Ford, will remain in federal custody ahead of his trial.

The decision comes after federal prosecutors urged the court last month to reject JR’s attempt to secure his release. His legal team had challenged an April decision by a magistrate judge in Michigan ordering him detained while his case proceeds.

Prosecutors argued that JR had not presented new information compelling enough to revisit that ruling and maintained that he represented a danger to the public that couldn’t be addressed through release conditions.

JR is facing a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from an April 8 shooting at Confessions Restaurant in Houston.