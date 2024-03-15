Cardi B has confirmed that she recorded a remix of Ice Spice's breakthrough hit "Munch," but she decided against releasing it because she wasn't happy with her verse.

In an interview with Speedy Morman for 360 With Speedy, Cardi was asked about the rumors she recorded a remix for the song alongside Central Cee. "I don't know about Central Cee, but I did do a thing for Ice Spice, but I just did not like how it sound," she shared at the 32:30 point of the episode, seen above. "I love the record, I did not like how I sound. You know it being on a drill beat, it's not as easy as it look. ... I was like, 'They're gonna drag me and they're going to drag the song bad.'"

Morman highlighted that she's put in good performances on drill beats before, including the Kay Flock and Dougie B collaboration "Shake It."

"Yeah but that was a little bit more my speed because it was a little bit more aggressive," she said. "I'm really good at being more aggressive than being, like, more sexy. I feel like I'm better off being aggressive than being sexy. So I just felt like it was not giving, I was like, 'I don't even want to do this to this girl.' The record is already great, I don't want to fuck it up. I just hated my verse. ... I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is embarrassing. I can't catch the beat for shit.' Doing drill music is not as easy as people think it is."

Cardi B and Ice Spice have yet to collaborate, but they could undoubtedly they cook up something with major potential if they ever got in the studio together. That "Munch" remix, however, won't see the light of day.

Watch her full interview for 360 With Speedy above, in which she also confirms that her long-awaited second studio album is finally on the way.