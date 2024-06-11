YSL Woody Fires Lawyer While Testifying in Young Thug RICO Case: ‘I Don’t Want Her'

Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland has fired his lawyer while taking the stand in Young Thug's YSL RICO case, Law & Crime reports.

On Tuesday, Copeland took the stand, and at one point during the hearing, Judge Glanville stated there was an issue that needed to be solved with Copeland's stand-in attorney, Miss Bumpass. According to Law & Crime managing editor Cathy Russon, Judge Glanville wanted to know if Bumpass told Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, about the ex parte meeting on Monday morning.

Bumpass requested she be removed as counsel in the case and Copeland supported her by telling Judge Glanville, "she fired," addingt that he didn't "want her." However, Judge Glanville decided to keep Bumpass in the courtroom as she's been present through Copeland's time testifying.