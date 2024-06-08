YSL RICO Trial Witness Gets Jail Time After Refusing to Testify: 'I’m An Adult, I Plead the Fifth'

A witness in Young Thug and YSL's ongoing RICO trial is headed to jail after refusing to testify on behalf of the prosecution.

WSBTV reports Kenneth Copeland, also known as Lil Woody, was arrested on the stand and held in contempt of court after he invoked the Fifth Amendment when fielding questions from prosecutors.

“I’m an adult. I plead the Fifth," Copeland said.

Copeland, who previously served time in prison in 2018 but had been granted immunity in exchange for testifying against Thug, real name Jeffrey Williams, is currently being held in jail on contempt of court until Monday.