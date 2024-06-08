YSL RICO Trial Witness Gets Jail Time After Refusing to Testify: 'I’m An Adult, I Plead the Fifth'

A witness in Young Thug and YSL's ongoing RICO trial is headed to jail after refusing to testify on behalf of the prosecution.
WSBTV reports Kenneth Copeland, also known as Lil Woody, was arrested on the stand and held in contempt of court after he invoked the Fifth Amendment when fielding questions from prosecutors.
“I’m an adult. I plead the Fifth," Copeland said.
Copeland, who previously served time in prison in 2018 but had been granted immunity in exchange for testifying against Thug, real name Jeffrey Williams, is currently being held in jail on contempt of court until Monday.
The news arrives days after YFN Lucci's lawyer confirmed the rapper will not be testifying against Young Thug.
The rapper’s attorney stated: “Any party can announce, for example, that Abraham Lincoln is on their witness list, but those words alone are meaningless. So, to be 100 percent clear, Rayshawn Bennett (YFN Lucci) will not be a witness in the YSL case.”
It's been more than two years since Thug and 27 other YSL members were arrested in a 56-count RICO indictment.
The trial, which started last November, has already been the longest in Georgia’s history. It's unclear when it will end. Thug has been charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and participation in criminal street gang activity, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, and possession of a machine gun.