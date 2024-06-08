YSL RICO Trial Witness Gets Jail Time After Refusing to Testify: 'I’m An Adult, I Plead the Fifth'

Kenneth Copeland, who is known as Lil Woody, was arrested on the stand and held in contempt of court.

Jun 08, 2024
youtube.com

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

A witness in Young Thug and YSL's ongoing RICO trial is headed to jail after refusing to testify on behalf of the prosecution.

WSBTV reports Kenneth Copeland, also known as Lil Woody, was arrested on the stand and held in contempt of court after he invoked the Fifth Amendment when fielding questions from prosecutors.

“I’m an adult. I plead the Fifth," Copeland said.

Copeland, who previously served time in prison in 2018 but had been granted immunity in exchange for testifying against Thug, real name Jeffrey Williams, is currently being held in jail on contempt of court until Monday.

LIL WOODY HAS TAKEN THE JAIL TIME FOR REFUSING TO TESTIFY IN THE YSL CASE

THIS MAN IS WILD pic.twitter.com/sI6roBKsVa

— THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) June 7, 2024
Twitter: @ThuggerDaily

The news arrives days after YFN Lucci's lawyer confirmed the rapper will not be testifying against Young Thug.

The rapper’s attorney stated: “Any party can announce, for example, that Abraham Lincoln is on their witness list, but those words alone are meaningless. So, to be 100 percent clear, Rayshawn Bennett (YFN Lucci) will not be a witness in the YSL case.”

The prosecution in the Young Thug trial confirms they will NOT be calling YFN Lucci to the stand. pic.twitter.com/yiGdr2lI5T

— THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) June 4, 2024
Twitter: @ThuggerDaily

It's been more than two years since Thug and 27 other YSL members were arrested in a 56-count RICO indictment.

The trial, which started last November, has already been the longest in Georgia’s history. It's unclear when it will end. Thug has been charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and participation in criminal street gang activity, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, and possession of a machine gun.

Young ThugYSLCourtLawRico

Latest in Music