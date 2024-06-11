Young Thug’s attorney has been held in contempt, marking the latest development in a case that’s been the subject of intense scrutiny dating back to before the lengthy trial’s kickoff.

The moment, like others before it from across the months-long (and feared to go much longer) trial in Fulton County, has again placed the larger YSL RICO case back in the spotlight. But what, exactly, happened? And what happens next?

Below, we take a closer look.

Who is Brian Steel?

The name is likely familiar to you if you’ve been following the trial, though this is not the only high-profile case with which Steel’s been involved. The Georgia-based attorney’s legal career dates back to 1991, at which point he worked as an assistant public defender for Fulton County.

From there, Steel spent four years at the Wolfe & Steel Firm before landing at The Steel Law Firm, where he's a partner. In recent years, Steel has also made headlines in connection with his work for 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, and more.

What happened?

On Monday, June 7, Judge Ural Glanville held Steel in contempt after the attorney declined to reveal his source in connection with an alleged meeting involving prosecutors and the judge himself. Footage from the moment shows Steel removing his blazer after Glanville tells a nearby deputy to "take Mr. Steel into custody please." Ultimately, Steel was given 20 days behind bars, to be served on weekends.

What did the judge say?

In short, Glanville wanted Steel to identify his source, which he refused to do. Speaking with Steel and Keith Davis, another attorney for Thug, Glanville argued that they were "on very precarious ground." He also argued that Steel and Davis were trying to "extort the court." In the full contempt order, as seen below, Glanville states that Steel is being held in "direct criminal contempt" for not telling the court how he found out about the meeting in question.