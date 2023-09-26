Usher Jokes 'Don't Leave Your Girl Around Me,' Addresses Keke Palmer Vegas Incident

Usher spent his Las Vegas residency serenading celebrities.

His viral moment with Keke Palmer saw the worst fallout, leading the father of her child to openly criticize her online. In a new conversation with The Breakfast Club, the Confessions singer discussed the aftermath of the situation when discussing how his Super Bowl Halftime show will be different from his residency.

“You not gonna be able to steal anyone’s girl from the Super Bowl stage because you won’t be that close to the crowd, so how do you plan to terrorize people’s relationships at the Super Bowl?” Charlamagne Tha God asked Usher.

“My Vegas residency is specifically what it is and my performance at the Super Bowl will specifically be what it is,” Usher responded. “But I will tell you, I’m not Mr. Steal Your Girl. That’s Trey Songz. I’m the guy who tells you, ‘Don’t leave your girl around me.’ So you should come with your girl. You should be there.”