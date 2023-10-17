Elsewhere in the conversation, Doja mentioned her intention to scale back on her elaborate visuals in some of her work without losing her edge. Referring to her music video for “Attention,” Doja said, “I’m wearing jeans and a t-shirt and a jacket and some jewelry. I don’t have prosthetics, I don’t have a wig. I’m just me, I’m very comfortable in that video—and that was such a nice break from the hell of having to wear plastic bras and seven-inch platforms…I want to pull back a little bit, but not be lazy.”

As she championed her way through each spicy wing, Doja was asked about "the most welcome benefit of going bald." She explained how liberating it was for her to shave her head and embrace her look. She introduced the buzzed look last August to mixed responses and even garnered comparisons to Britney Spears.

“What I like most about it is I can focus on what I’m wearing, and less about my hair,” said the Grammy winner. “Hair, is another—it’s a whole other world, it's a whole other situation. You gotta braid it, and piggy-tails and shit like that. It’s like, fuck that, I could just wear a cute outfit and be bald. There’s hella bad bitches that are bald in this world.”

Watch Doja Cat take on Hot Ones up top.