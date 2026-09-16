Spice Finally Meets Drake in Person After Sharing AI Image of Them Having Dinner Together

Drake made the "FOMO" video private after its debut and used the premiere to announce a world tour for 2027.

Drake released "FOMO," an hour-long visual project, on YouTube featuring nine new songs with Don Toliver, PartyNextDoor and Yeat, plus cameos from Sexyy Red, Kevin Durant and his mother Sandra Graham.

The meeting followed a viral AI-generated image from July that showed Drake feeding Spice dessert at a dinner in front of the Eiffel Tower, which Drake joked he would have taken for real.

Spice met Drake in person for the first time and shared the footage on Instagram, calling him one of her favorites on the planet while congratulating him on "FOMO."

Spice finally got her Drake moment in real life. The dancehall star shared a video on Instagram showing her meeting Drake for the first time, weeks after an AI-generated photo depicting the two having an intimate dinner together went viral. "This ano blooodclaaat Ai Mi nah bade todey!! I finally met one of my favorites on the Planet!" Spice wrote alongside the footage. She also congratulated Drake on his newly released FOMO project.

The clip shows the two embracing, with Spice clearly excited to finally cross paths with the Toronto rapper at the release party for FOMO. She later jumped into the comments of The Shade Room's post about their meeting and gave an enthusiastic review of the encounter. "Woooieee Drake body feel good, him smell goooood, mi nah shower tonight ‼️Di man whine pan mi," she wrote. The real-life meeting comes after an AI-generated image of Drake and Spice caught both artists' attention in July. The fake photo showed the pair dressed in matching silver outfits at an upscale restaurant, with Drake appearing to feed Spice dessert as the Eiffel Tower stood in the background. Instead of ignoring the image, Drake let Spice know he would've been down to make the fictional encounter happen for real. "You know I would have taken this pic for real with you," Drake commented.