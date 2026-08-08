Logo Designer Allan Peters Apologizes to ASAP Rocky After Leaking DM: 'I Wish I Hadn't Done It'

Key Takeaways
- Logo designer Allan Peters apologized to ASAP Rocky after posting a screenshot of Rocky’s private Instagram DM asking about rates for brand logo revisions, a move Rocky publicly called "just distasteful" before saying they wouldn’t be working together.
- In a follow-up video, Peters said he shared the DM out of excitement for his family and followers, admitted: "I made a mistake and I wish I hadn’t done it," and emphasized that he's a big fan of Rocky who hopes things can still work out.
- The incident sparked wider debate among creatives about confidentiality and clout-chasing, as social media users questioned Peters' professionalism while others sympathized that he was "genuinely just excited," and Rocky has not yet responded to the apology.
Allan Peters has officially apologized to ASAP Rocky for the post that ruined any chance of the two collaborating.
Last week, Rocky reached out to the logo designer through his official Instagram account with a straightforward inquiry: "Good morning Allan. How much do u charge for brand logo revisions? Assuming you would be willing to do so I would be honored, love ur work, god bless."
Peters, who has more than one million followers and built his platform documenting his design process, screenshotted the message and posted it to his main feed with the caption: "I have no words."
Rocky did not let it pass quietly. He dropped a comment in all caps: "THIS IS JUST DISTASTEFUL. WELL I GUESS WE WON'T BE WORKING. BEST OF LUCK BUDDY." Peters deleted the post shortly after.
Three days later, on August 5, Peters posted a video addressing what happened. He framed the original share as an expression of excitement rather than a breach of trust. "I thought it was a friendly thing to do," he said. "He didn't take it as such and asked me to take it down. I apologized to him and that's all to it."
Peters also acknowledged the error plainly. "I made a mistake and I wish I hadn't done it," he said, adding: "I'm a big fan of A$AP Rocky and I hope it ends up working out."
Rocky has yet to address Peters' new video.