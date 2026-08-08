Logo Designer Allan Peters Apologizes to ASAP Rocky After Leaking DM: 'I Wish I Hadn't Done It'

Allan Peters has officially apologized to ASAP Rocky for the post that ruined any chance of the two collaborating.

Last week, Rocky reached out to the logo designer through his official Instagram account with a straightforward inquiry: "Good morning Allan. How much do u charge for brand logo revisions? Assuming you would be willing to do so I would be honored, love ur work, god bless."

Peters, who has more than one million followers and built his platform documenting his design process, screenshotted the message and posted it to his main feed with the caption: "I have no words."