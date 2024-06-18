Reason Announces He's Left Top Dawg Entertainment: 'Excited for What Comes Next!'

Reason has announced that he has left Top Dawg Entertainment after being signed to the label for six years.

The Carson, California native posted a letter announcing the news on his social media accounts. In the note, Reason recalled his time with the West Coast label, calling it an experience where he got to live out his dreams, while thanking TDE and fans for embracing him.

"It comes with great appreciation and excitement that I want to announce my split with TDE," he wrote. "I want to give a huge thank you to Top himself, not only for giving me a chance to live out my dream but also for hearing me and understanding my decision to travel a different path after the years. There's truly no words for the amount of respect I have for you, and that'll never change, no matter what."

He continued, "I also want to thank every single TDE fan who embraced me and allowed me to share my music with them. There's no world in which you don't mean the absolute most to me. Last but not least, a thank you to all the artists who embraced me. Thank you for being a constant inspiration and ear while trying to navigate this industry and music. Thank you guys for the time and a huge thanks to everybody for this experience. Excited for what comes next!"