Reason Announces He's Left Top Dawg Entertainment: 'Excited for What Comes Next!'

Reason has announced that he has left Top Dawg Entertainment after being signed to the label for six years.
The Carson, California native posted a letter announcing the news on his social media accounts. In the note, Reason recalled his time with the West Coast label, calling it an experience where he got to live out his dreams, while thanking TDE and fans for embracing him.
"It comes with great appreciation and excitement that I want to announce my split with TDE," he wrote. "I want to give a huge thank you to Top himself, not only for giving me a chance to live out my dream but also for hearing me and understanding my decision to travel a different path after the years. There's truly no words for the amount of respect I have for you, and that'll never change, no matter what."
He continued, "I also want to thank every single TDE fan who embraced me and allowed me to share my music with them. There's no world in which you don't mean the absolute most to me. Last but not least, a thank you to all the artists who embraced me. Thank you for being a constant inspiration and ear while trying to navigate this industry and music. Thank you guys for the time and a huge thanks to everybody for this experience. Excited for what comes next!"
Reason signed with TDE in August 2018 and released three projects under the imprint, including New Beginnings, Porches, and re-releasing his mixtape, There You Have It. His time with TDE wasn't all that spectacular, though, as he aired his grievances with the label over the years.
In August 2023, Reason paid a visit to the Back on Figg podcast and expressed how bothered he was that TDE wasn't supporting him as much as other artists. According to Reason, the label messed up various features for him.
"We had certain features lined up that could've went through," he said. "On my end, the rollout and excitement right now is kind of the thing that's missing."
TDE's co-president, Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr., caught wind of the comments and called the podcast to respond to Reason and set things straight. According to Moosa, Reason could've gotten those features but it wouldn't have boosted his popularity in anyway.
"You could have got an EST Gee feature but what's that going to do for Reason?" he said. "You done had features from everyone, including [Schoolboy] Q and I'm just trying to understand it, man."
In March, Reason shed some light on his relationship with Moosa and revealed he was still signed to the label but wasn't sure where things were going.
"I'm still signed to the label. I just think shit's just delicate...I don't know what the fuck it is. To me, it's all weird. I don't really know what the situation is. I'm still signed to the label right now," he said.
Reason also caught heat from TDE fans when he showed support for Drake's diss tracks against Kendrick Lamar. He attempted to quell the storm by saying he was just a fan of the sport, but the damage had already been done.